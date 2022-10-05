Garbage truck fire in Cane Bay destroys 2 vehicles, damages 2 homes

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a fully engulfed garbage truck burning in the Cane Bay neighborhood.

Central Berkeley Fire & EMS Assistant Chief Colt Roy said crews were dispatched at 12:30 p.m.

The truck fire threatened several homes and vehicles in the neighborhood.

Crews responded to the Cane Bay neighborhood Tuesday afternoon to a report of a garbage truck on fire. (Central Berkeley Fire & EMS)

Roy said two homes sustained damage from radiant heat, but he said the damage was superficial, mostly from melted siding.

Two vehicles, he said, were total losses.

