Garbage truck fire in Cane Bay destroys 2 vehicles, damages 2 homes

Crews responded to the Cane Bay neighborhood Tuesday afternoon to a report of a garbage truck on fire.(Central Berkeley Fire & EMS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a fully engulfed garbage truck burning in the Cane Bay neighborhood.

Central Berkeley Fire & EMS Assistant Chief Colt Roy said crews were dispatched at 12:30 p.m.

The truck fire threatened several homes and vehicles in the neighborhood.

Roy said two homes sustained damage from radiant heat, but he said the damage was superficial, mostly from melted siding.

Two vehicles, he said, were total losses.

