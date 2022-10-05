SC Lottery
‘I think it’s a win-win’: DD2 set to roll out new afterschool program for employees

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said LEAP will soon be available to all employees with children learning in the district. It will run alongside the current extended day program.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two will soon be launching a new afterschool program specifically aimed at its employees, and the superintendent says this is part of an effort to address a teacher shortage.

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the new LEAP Program will free up over 200 spots for community members who are on the waitlist for its extended day afterschool program. He also said LEAP will give more options to people who work in the district.

Robbins said LEAP will soon be available to all employees with children learning in the district. It will run alongside the current extended day program.

Currently, employees pay $40 per week for the afterschool program. With the new program, employees would pay a $5 administrative fee each week.

Dr. Robbins said early data indicates the program will be successful and will continue to grow in the future.

He also said creating this program will help recruit and retain more teachers and staff in the district.

“I think it’s a win-win,” Robbins said. “I think it helps support the community and allowing them more spaces and opportunities to use a low-cost afterschool program, and I definitely think it’s a win-win for our employees to have, in essence, a no-cost program for them as an employee of the district.”

The superintendent said the program will roll out following the Christmas break.

