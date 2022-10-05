If you live in the 29403 zip code, Charleston needs your help

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is looking for feedback from people who live in the 29403 zip code on ways to improve their community.

The city’s Equitable Economic Mobility Initiative is designed to gain greater knowledge about what people in the city need as far as financial and economic resources.

Mindy Sturm, the director of the Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth and Families, says this is the first project with this level of engagement with residents. Sturm says she hopes her office can create more relationships with business owners, especially black-owned businesses.

She says the 29403 area lacks resident-level data, so now the city can learn more from a survey and focus groups.

“It’s great to always learn how residents want to get engaged,” Sturm said. “And so, hopefully, this will be an opportunity for us to gain knowledge about some ongoing methods that the city can utilize to really engage with residents so we have that two-way street of, you know, needs and people feeling as though there is a response to that need.”

Focus group times and locations for people that live in 29403:

Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, at 265 Fishburne St.

Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Julian Devine Community Center on 1 Cooper St.

Residents who live in 29403 can also take the digital survey by clicking this link.

