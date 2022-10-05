Man dies weeks after crash on Glenn McConnell Pkwy., coroner says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died from injuries suffered in a September crash.

Mathew Schwarz, a 26-year-old man from Charleston, died at MUSC on Sept. 30, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened on Glenn McConnell Parkway at 9:18 p.m. on Sept. 4. Further details of the crash have not yet been released.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

