Man dies weeks after crash on Glenn McConnell Pkwy., coroner says
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died from injuries suffered in a September crash.
Mathew Schwarz, a 26-year-old man from Charleston, died at MUSC on Sept. 30, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
The crash happened on Glenn McConnell Parkway at 9:18 p.m. on Sept. 4. Further details of the crash have not yet been released.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
