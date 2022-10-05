SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man dies weeks after crash on Glenn McConnell Pkwy., coroner says

The crash happened on Glenn McConnell at 9:18 p.m. on Sept. 4.
The crash happened on Glenn McConnell at 9:18 p.m. on Sept. 4.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died from injuries suffered in a September crash.

Mathew Schwarz, a 26-year-old man from Charleston, died at MUSC on Sept. 30, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened on Glenn McConnell Parkway at 9:18 p.m. on Sept. 4. Further details of the crash have not yet been released.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel
Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a...
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26
Crews are responding to a fire at the Summerville Station apartments on Old Trolley Road...
Coroner identifies mother, son killed in Summerville apartment fire
Henry and Teresa Chaney learned the boat they called home, “The Benchwarmer,” sank during...
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on

Latest News

The chamber has started a program to ensure local minority businesses can grow and be equitable...
Working Wednesdays: Charleston Chamber offering program designed to help minority businesses thrive
Police are currently at the corner of Peppertree Lane and Millstone Drive.
Police respond to N. Charleston incident
The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing...
Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train
Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said LEAP will soon be available to all employees with...
‘I think it’s a win-win’: DD2 set to roll out new afterschool program for employees