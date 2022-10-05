SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

No victims, no shooter at Beaufort High School, deputies say

Some high school seniors and parents in Beaufort County are angry that traditional outdoor...
Some high school seniors and parents in Beaufort County are angry that traditional outdoor graduation ceremonies won’t be held this year.(Live 5 News)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says no victims or shooters were found during a search of Beaufort High School Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement agencies responded to the school Wednesday morning after receiving reports of shots fired.

Deputies say they are actively investigating the origin of the original call.

Deputies say they responded to the call around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers with the Beaufort Police Department and other agencies also responded.

Responding agencies cleared the school and officials with the Beaufort County School District a coordinating a reunification plan for students and parents, deputies said.

Multiple false reports of active shooters at school were called into law enforcement agencies across the state Wednesday including calls in Charleston County, Richland County and multiple schools in the Grand Strand and Upstate regions.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a...
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel
A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26
Crews are responding to a fire at the Summerville Station apartments on Old Trolley Road...
Coroner identifies mother, son killed in Summerville apartment fire
Henry and Teresa Chaney learned the boat they called home, “The Benchwarmer,” sank during...
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on

Latest News

Mount Pleasant Police says the crash happened between the Wando Bridge and Long Point Road.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-526
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Reported shootings at multiple Horry County schools a hoax, police say
Police say a call about an active shooter at Burke High School Wednesday morning is confirmed...
Police: ‘Possible emergency situation’ at Burke High School confirmed to be hoax
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel