No victims, no shooter at Beaufort High School, deputies say

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says no victims or shooters were found during a search of Beaufort High School Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement agencies responded to the school Wednesday morning after receiving reports of shots fired.

Deputies say they are actively investigating the origin of the original call.

Deputies say they responded to the call around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers with the Beaufort Police Department and other agencies also responded.

Responding agencies cleared the school and officials with the Beaufort County School District a coordinating a reunification plan for students and parents, deputies said.

Multiple false reports of active shooters at school were called into law enforcement agencies across the state Wednesday including calls in Charleston County, Richland County and multiple schools in the Grand Strand and Upstate regions.

