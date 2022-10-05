Officials working to reschedule canceled MOJA festival events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The annual MOJA Arts Festival celebrating African American and Caribbean culture was set to start last week, but some events were postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

However, city of Charleston officials say there are plenty of events still happening this week as they wrap up the festival.

The MOJA festival highlights the different African American and Caribbean contributions to western cultures and specifically the rich Black history here in South Carolina.

Scott Watson with the city of Charleston says each year with the help of volunteers and sponsors, they put on events throughout the city that range from visual arts to music, and storytelling.

In Swahili Moja means “one,” and Watson says this name is appropriate for this festival because it brings people together to celebrate the excellence of the community.

Aside from celebrating the arts, the festival includes an active educational outreach component of workshops in public schools and outreach in community centers.

City of Charleston officials say they are working to reschedule a few crowd favorites like the reggae concert to a later time this year.

