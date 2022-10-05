SC Lottery
Police: ‘Possible emergency situation’ at Burke High School confirmed to be hoax

Police say a call about an active shooter at Burke High School Wednesday morning is confirmed...
Police say a call about an active shooter at Burke High School Wednesday morning is confirmed to be a hoax.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a “possible emergency situation” at Burke High School was confirmed to be a hoax.

Officers received a call from another location about a possible active shooter at the school around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Numerous officers responded and the school was placed on lockdown, Gillooly said.

Arriving officers performed an extensive sweep of the school and found no injuries or suspects, Gillooly said.

