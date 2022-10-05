Police: ‘Possible emergency situation’ at Burke High School confirmed to be hoax

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a “possible emergency situation” at Burke High School was confirmed to be a hoax.

Officers received a call from another location about a possible active shooter at the school around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Numerous officers responded and the school was placed on lockdown, Gillooly said.

Arriving officers performed an extensive sweep of the school and found no injuries or suspects, Gillooly said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.