SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police respond to N. Charleston incident

Police are currently at the corner of Peppertree Lane and Millstone Drive.
Police are currently at the corner of Peppertree Lane and Millstone Drive.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an incident Wednesday afternoon.

Police are currently at the corner of Peppertree Lane and Millstone Drive.

Peppertree Lane has been blocked off by police.

There is no official word yet on what police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel
Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a...
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26
Crews are responding to a fire at the Summerville Station apartments on Old Trolley Road...
Coroner identifies mother, son killed in Summerville apartment fire
Henry and Teresa Chaney learned the boat they called home, “The Benchwarmer,” sank during...
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on

Latest News

The crash happened on Glenn McConnell at 9:18 p.m. on Sept. 4.
Man dies weeks after crash on Glenn McConnell Pkwy., coroner says
The chamber has started a program to ensure local minority businesses can grow and be equitable...
Working Wednesdays: Charleston Chamber offering program designed to help minority businesses thrive
The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing...
Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train
Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said LEAP will soon be available to all employees with...
‘I think it’s a win-win’: DD2 set to roll out new afterschool program for employees