SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Reported shootings at multiple Horry County schools a hoax, police say

Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media threat made toward the school.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools and the Myrtle Beach Police Department said reports of a shooting at multiple Horry County schools Wednesday morning are false.

MBPD received a hoax report of a shooting at Myrtle Beach Middle School around 9:30 a.m.

MBPD spokesperson MCpl Tom Vest told WMBF News that Loris High School, Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High School and Myrtle Beach Middle School received the fake reports.

“Our schools here are safe,” said Vest.

Dozens of parents arrived at Horry County Schools to pick up their children after fake...
Dozens of parents arrived at Horry County Schools to pick up their children after fake shootings reported.(WMBF)
Dozens of parents arrived at Horry County Schools to pick up their children after fake...
Dozens of parents arrived at Horry County Schools to pick up their children after fake shootings reported.(WMBF)

The Conway Police Department later confirmed it received a similar call at Conway High School that also turned out to be false.

Law enforcement, including the FBI, have determined the calls were a hoax and no incident occurred.

Horry County Schools released the following statement:

“We have fallen victim to what is believed to be swatting (making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of first responders) calls regarding incidents at various schools, which include Myrtle Beach High, Myrtle Beach Middle, and Conway High, to date. Police are currently on the campuses of these schools, and I can assure you that all students and staff are safe. Police will remain on campus and continue to investigate the situation.

It appears the swatting prank is happening throughout other school districts in our state including Charleston and Beaufort.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a...
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel
A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26
Crews are responding to a fire at the Summerville Station apartments on Old Trolley Road...
Coroner identifies mother, son killed in Summerville apartment fire
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

Latest News

Mount Pleasant Police says the crash happened between the Wando Bridge and Long Point Road.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-526
Police say a call about an active shooter at Burke High School Wednesday morning is confirmed...
Police: ‘Possible emergency situation’ at Burke High School confirmed to be hoax
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel
The annual MOJA Arts Festival celebrating African American and Caribbean culture was set to...
Officials working to reschedule canceled MOJA festival events