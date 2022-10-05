Roper St. Francis honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month: “We have a commitment to the health of our community”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among South Carolina women according to the American Cancer Society.

To honor breast cancer awareness month, one local hospital is hosting a series of events to demonstrate its commitment to fighting breast cancer.

Roper St. Francis said they have a commitment to the health of the community, and events that spread awareness, raise funding or provide free services are a big part of that commitment.

On Thursday, the hospital is hosting a free breast cancer screening event. At the event, they will offer free physical exams and mammograms designed for underfunded and uninsured patients.

On Friday, a pink fire truck will visit each of the hospital’s campuses. Employees, physicians and patients at each campus are encouraged to sign the fire truck in honor of a loved one who has fought breast cancer.

And, on Saturday, Roper St. Francis is hosting its fourth annual Pink Promenade catwalk and cocktails fundraiser. All proceeds go directly to the Roper St. Francis foundation to support their breast cancer program, so they can host more events like the free screenings tomorrow.

“We’re a nonprofit hospital and we have a commitment to the health of our community. So breast cancer screening is just one component, but it’s a very important component,” Dr. Philip Albaneze, the Program Director of Roper St. Francis Breast Care, said.

All of the spots for the free screenings are filled, but Dr. Albaneze encourages those interested to give them a call regardless because he does expect some cancellations.

To register, call (843) 402-CARE.

For more information about the pink promenade, click here.

