‘Rust’ film production reaches settlement regarding cinematographer’s on-set death

A settlement has been reached regarding the fatal on-set shooting during the production of the Alec Baldwin film "Rust."
A settlement has been reached regarding the fatal on-set shooting during the production of the Alec Baldwin film "Rust."(CNN, KOAT via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - An undisclosed settlement has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit of an on-set shooting that killed a cinematographer.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust” last year.

The film’s director, Joel Souza was also injured.

The case against Baldwin, the production companies, and others involved with the movie was filed in February, claiming various industry standards were violated.

Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, issued a statement saying the case will be dismissed as a result of the legal agreement.

Matthew Hutchins will also be named an executive producer on the movie and will get part of the profits made as a result of the settlement.

Work on “Rust” is expected to resume early next year with Souza reportedly to return as director.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

