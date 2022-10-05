SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg tractor-trailer crash

It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m.
It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured.

It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m.

A 2006 Lexus traveling east on Creekmeadow Circle and a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling south on Five Chop Road made contact, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell

The driver of the Lexus died, Tidwell said. Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor-trailer and the passenger of the Lexus were taken to the hospital.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel
Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a...
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26
Crews are responding to a fire at the Summerville Station apartments on Old Trolley Road...
Coroner identifies mother, son killed in Summerville apartment fire
Henry and Teresa Chaney learned the boat they called home, “The Benchwarmer,” sank during...
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on

Latest News

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said LEAP will soon be available to all employees with...
‘I think it’s a win-win’: DD2 set to roll out new afterschool program for employees
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘I think it’s a win-win’: DD2 set to roll out new afterschool program for employees
Some high school seniors and parents in Beaufort County are angry that traditional outdoor...
No victims, no shooter at Beaufort High School, deputies say
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
‘It’s just ridiculous’: Reported school shootings in Horry County, across SC a hoax