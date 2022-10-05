Warming trend continues today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep our weather sunny and trending warmer as we head through the rest of the work week. Sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb about 5° warmer than yesterday. Highs will reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Another cool night is expected tonight with lows in the mid 50s. We’ll make a run at 80° tomorrow afternoon and the low 80s by Friday. A weak cold front will pass through the area Friday night cooling the temperatures down a few degrees for the weekend. We’ll also see a few more clouds in the sky with highs in the upper 70s Saturday, mid 70s on Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 76,

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 78.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 74.

