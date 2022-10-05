SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: Charleston Chamber offering program designed to help minority businesses thrive

The chamber has started a program to ensure local minority businesses can grow and be equitable...
The chamber has started a program to ensure local minority businesses can grow and be equitable long term.(Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce)
By Ann McGill
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce is now taking applications for a program designed to help minority businesses to survive and thrive.

The application deadline for the Lowcountry Minority Business Accelerator program is October 28. Interested businesses may learn more by clicking the link.

According to the chamber, the Charleston area is one of the fastest growing regions in the state, yet minority-owned businesses are struggling to get access to the necessary resources to grow.

The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce says studies have shown there are several reasons for the gap in economic growth for minority businesses. Access to capital, lack of support, and education have been reported as a few of those reasons.

The chamber has since started a program to ensure local minority businesses can grow and be equitable long term.

Most minority-owned businesses start with a passion, and many don’t have the means to sustain themselves because of the lack of resources,” Richard Waring said. Waring is the Vice President and Executive Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the Charleston Chamber.

The Minority Business Accelerator is a 12-month program where the Chamber will provide access to resources these businesses need, like mentorship from financial advisors. There is a fee to participate in the program.

“It’s going to show them how to handle their finances, how to make themselves available to get funding, strategic marketing, and growth plans,” Waring said.

By the end of the program, the businesses will have an action plan. Waring hopes it will act as a blueprint moving forward to scale their business up, creating economic development opportunities for the region.

Waring and two graduates of the program will appear on Working Wednesdays.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if you’d like to work with the company.

