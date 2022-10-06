SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed in Berkeley County auto-pedestrian crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Royle Road near West Side Street in Berkeley County.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says a person was crossing the street when they were struck by a 2006 Ford Escape traveling south on Royle Road.

The person crossing the street died. Their identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and...
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in N. Charleston shooting
The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing...
Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says two people were taken to the hospital after a crash...
2 injured in 3 vehicle crash on I-526
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school

Latest News

Once restored, the building will be for public use and Wright says he wants the community to...
Community help needed to restore historic Black schoolhouse
Katie Kamin, one of the anchors of “Live 5 News This morning,” is one of seven women nominated...
Live 5 News morning anchor raising money for Make-A-Wish Foundation
The North Charleston Police Department responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and...
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in N. Charleston shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in N. Charleston shooting