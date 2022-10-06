1 killed in Berkeley County auto-pedestrian crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Royle Road near West Side Street in Berkeley County.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says a person was crossing the street when they were struck by a 2006 Ford Escape traveling south on Royle Road.

The person crossing the street died. Their identity has not yet been released.

