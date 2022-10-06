SC Lottery
14-year-old student detained after deputies investigated report of firearm at school

Beaufort County deputies are investigating a report of a high school student who potentially has a weapon on campus at a high school, prompting a lockdown.
By Patrick Phillips and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - While investigating a report of a high school student with a weapon on campus, a student was detained Thursday.

Beaufort County deputies received the report at Battery Creek High School at approximately 9 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown while deputies and administrators investigate.

Deputies found the student who reportedly had the weapon on campus but did not find a weapon.

After collecting evidence, deputies say they discovered the student brought a firearm onto the campus the day before.

The juvenile was detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice and is being petitioned to Family Court for possession of a firearm on school property.

Students may report tips to school officials, their respective school resource officers or anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

