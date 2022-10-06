14-year-old student detained after deputies investigated report of firearm at school

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - While investigating a report of a high school student with a weapon on campus, a student was detained Thursday.

Beaufort County deputies received the report at Battery Creek High School at approximately 9 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown while deputies and administrators investigate.

Deputies found the student who reportedly had the weapon on campus but did not find a weapon.

After collecting evidence, deputies say they discovered the student brought a firearm onto the campus the day before.

The juvenile was detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice and is being petitioned to Family Court for possession of a firearm on school property.

Students may report tips to school officials, their respective school resource officers or anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

