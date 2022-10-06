Beaufort Co. deputies investigating ‘threat’ at middle school, school on lockdown
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is at a middle school in the Seabrook area looking into a “threat.”
Deputies received a call saying there was a specific threat of violence against Whale Branch Middle School, according to Angela Veins with the sheriff’s office.
The school is on lockdown while they investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
