Beaufort Co. deputies investigating ‘threat’ at middle school, school on lockdown

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is at a middle school in the Seabrook area looking into a “threat.”

Deputies received a call saying there was a specific threat of violence against Whale Branch Middle School, according to Angela Veins with the sheriff’s office.

The school is on lockdown while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

