SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Beaufort Co. deputies investigating ‘threat’ at middle school, school on lockdown

The school is on lockdown while they investigate.
The school is on lockdown while they investigate.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is at a middle school in the Seabrook area looking into a “threat.”

Deputies received a call saying there was a specific threat of violence against Whale Branch Middle School, according to Angela Veins with the sheriff’s office.

The school is on lockdown while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston shooting
The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing...
Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel

Latest News

While investigating a report of a high school student with a weapon on campus, a student was...
14-year-old student detained after deputies investigated report of firearm at school
A signed contract between Dorchester School District Two and Diligent, the company behind the...
Lowcountry school district paying for new software to increase transparency
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Community help needed to restore historic Black schoolhouse