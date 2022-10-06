Blue Bell releases Peppermint Bark ice cream

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - If pumpkin spice isn’t your go-to flavor, Blue Bell Ice cream has another holiday treat that might be just what your taste buds will enjoy.

The company released its peppermint bark flavor, which it describes as a “smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate flavored chunks and tasty peppermint bark pieces.”

The flavor is now available in half-gallons and pints for a limited time.

You can also find Eggnog Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream at retailers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.