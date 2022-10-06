SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Blue Bell releases Peppermint Bark ice cream

Blue Bell's new Peppermint Bark ice cream is now available in half-gallons and pints for a...
Blue Bell's new Peppermint Bark ice cream is now available in half-gallons and pints for a limited time.(Provided)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - If pumpkin spice isn’t your go-to flavor, Blue Bell Ice cream has another holiday treat that might be just what your taste buds will enjoy.

The company released its peppermint bark flavor, which it describes as a “smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate flavored chunks and tasty peppermint bark pieces.”

The flavor is now available in half-gallons and pints for a limited time.

You can also find Eggnog Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream at retailers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and...
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in N. Charleston shooting
The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing...
Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says two people were taken to the hospital after a crash...
2 injured in 3 vehicle crash on I-526