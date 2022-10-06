Blue Bell releases Peppermint Bark ice cream
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - If pumpkin spice isn’t your go-to flavor, Blue Bell Ice cream has another holiday treat that might be just what your taste buds will enjoy.
The company released its peppermint bark flavor, which it describes as a “smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate flavored chunks and tasty peppermint bark pieces.”
The flavor is now available in half-gallons and pints for a limited time.
You can also find Eggnog Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream at retailers.
