Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston shooting

Police say one person was killed and two more were hurt Wednesday in what they called a possible drive-by shooting.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Anna Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly North Charleston shooting.

Dominique B. Whitehead, 29, from North Charleston was shot and killed in the yard of a home at the intersection of Hunters Ridge Lane and Peppertree Lane on Wednesday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Police say two others were hurt Wednesday in what they called a possible drive-by shooting.

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and Hunters Ridge Lane around 2:35 p.m.

At the scene, they found a dead male with a “wound consistent with a gunshot wound,” according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs. Officers then looked around and found two more males with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital and are currently in stable condition.

Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said investigators know very little about how the shooting started. Officers are reviewing cameras in the area and speaking with witnesses.

“At this point, it looks like a possible drive-by shooting,” he said. “Like a vehicle pulled up and shot and left. So, that’s about all we know.”

Police and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

