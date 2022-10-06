SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crews respond to fire in West Ashley

Firefighters responded to a home in West Ashley Thursday morning for a reported structure fire.
Firefighters responded to a home in West Ashley Thursday morning for a reported structure fire.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded to a home in West Ashley Thursday morning for a reported structure fire.

Crews with the St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 6:30 a.m. and found a working fire.

St. Andrews Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said conditions at the home made the fire a challenge, but crews were able to bring the fire under control within 40 minutes.

Two people were in the home at the time of the fire and escaped with no obvious injuries, Berkel said. The homeowner was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Berkel said an investigation into the origin and cause is underway.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and...
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in N. Charleston shooting
The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing...
Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says two people were taken to the hospital after a crash...
2 injured in 3 vehicle crash on I-526

Latest News

Once restored, the building will be for public use and Wright says he wants the community to...
Community help needed to restore historic Black schoolhouse
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Community help needed to restore historic Black schoolhouse
Lenny was found on the side of the road in Dorchester County on Aug. 29. His back legs were...
Paralyzed dog found in Dorchester County finds forever home in Pa.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: ‘Possible emergency situation’ at Burke High School confirmed to be hoax