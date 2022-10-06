Crews respond to fire in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded to a home in West Ashley Thursday morning for a reported structure fire.

Crews with the St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 6:30 a.m. and found a working fire.

St. Andrews Chief Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said conditions at the home made the fire a challenge, but crews were able to bring the fire under control within 40 minutes.

Two people were in the home at the time of the fire and escaped with no obvious injuries, Berkel said. The homeowner was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Berkel said an investigation into the origin and cause is underway.

