Deputies: Beaufort Co. middle school threat is not credible, school dismissed
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a threat that put a middle school in the Seabrook area on lockdown is not credible.
Deputies received a call saying there was a specific threat of violence against Whale Branch Middle School, according to Angela Veins with the sheriff’s office.
Investigators say the call came from someone outside of the geographic area.
Around 4:30 p.m., the school was dismissed.
Earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office detained a student at a Beaufort County high school after a report of a weapon on campus.
