SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Beaufort Co. middle school threat is not credible, school dismissed

Around 4:30 p.m., the school was dismissed as authorities determined the threat was not credible.
Around 4:30 p.m., the school was dismissed as authorities determined the threat was not credible.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a threat that put a middle school in the Seabrook area on lockdown is not credible.

Deputies received a call saying there was a specific threat of violence against Whale Branch Middle School, according to Angela Veins with the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the call came from someone outside of the geographic area.

Around 4:30 p.m., the school was dismissed.

Earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office detained a student at a Beaufort County high school after a report of a weapon on campus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston shooting
The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing...
Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel

Latest News

Temple Beth Elohim was established in 1904 and President Richard Dimentstein says senior...
‘I cry inside’: Georgetown synagogue reacts to antisemitic flyers
In a newly filed lawsuit, a Charleston County woman is alleging that a man flashed her at a...
Group of men sued after flashing incident at Charleston restaurant
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham, left, called Republican incumbent Gov. Henry...
Cunningham, McMaster debate about debates in SC governor’s race
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pandemic reveals viability of virtual school