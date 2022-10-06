Deputies: Beaufort Co. middle school threat is not credible, school dismissed

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a threat that put a middle school in the Seabrook area on lockdown is not credible.

Deputies received a call saying there was a specific threat of violence against Whale Branch Middle School, according to Angela Veins with the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the call came from someone outside of the geographic area.

Around 4:30 p.m., the school was dismissed.

Earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office detained a student at a Beaufort County high school after a report of a weapon on campus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.