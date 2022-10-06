Deputies investigate anti-Semitic flyers, warn link may contain virus

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are investigating reports that someone is distributing anti-Semitic flyers in several neighborhoods.

Deputies say the flyers are contained in plastic zipper bags and are thrown from vehicles in the early-morning hours. Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said officers have responded and tried to remove the flyers from yards whenever the problem is reported.

“Residents are cautioned not to visit the website link shared on the flyers, since it very likely contains a virus,” Lesley said.

Deputies reported a similar issue in the county back in July. Flyers were also found in Conway and Surfside Beach in Horry County.

Similar flyers have been thrown on hundreds of thousands of lawns in Florida, Texas, Colorado, Wisconsin, and Maryland.

Anyone with doorbell camera or surveillance camera footage that might show the flyers being distributed is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.