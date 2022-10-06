SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies looking for missing 81-year-old with dementia

Joe Nathan Glover, 81, walked away from his home on Spann Circle Thursday around 5:45 p.m.
Joe Nathan Glover, 81, walked away from his home on Spann Circle Thursday around 5:45 p.m.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from the Dale area.

Joe Nathan Glover, 81, walked away from his home on Spann Circle Thursday around 5:45 p.m.

His family says Glover sufferers from dementia, and there is a concern for his safety.

Deputies describe him as 6′0,” weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and a white beard.

The sheriff’s office’s Bloodhound Tracking Team and a helicopter are assisting in the search.

Anyone who may see Glover or know where he may be is encouraged to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston shooting
The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing...
Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel

Latest News

In a newly filed lawsuit, a Charleston County woman is alleging that a man flashed her at a...
Group of men sued after flashing incident at Charleston restaurant
Experts are warning that these flooded or damaged vehicles will be for sale following Hurricane...
Damaged cars could flood the market after Hurricane Ian
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham, left, called Republican incumbent Gov. Henry...
Cunningham, McMaster debate about debates in SC governor’s race
While most students in South Carolina have returned to traditional face-to-face education, two...
Pandemic reveals viability of virtual school