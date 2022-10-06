Deputies looking for missing 81-year-old with dementia

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from the Dale area.

Joe Nathan Glover, 81, walked away from his home on Spann Circle Thursday around 5:45 p.m.

His family says Glover sufferers from dementia, and there is a concern for his safety.

Deputies describe him as 6′0,” weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and a white beard.

The sheriff’s office’s Bloodhound Tracking Team and a helicopter are assisting in the search.

Anyone who may see Glover or know where he may be is encouraged to call 911.

