Gorgeous weather to continue into the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep the sunshine going through the end of the work week and into the weekend. We expect a sunny sky today with highs heading up to 80° this afternoon. A clear sky tonight will lead to temperatures in the 50s out the door on Friday morning. Another sunny day is expected tomorrow with highs in the low 80s. Over the weekend, a weak cold front will move through and a little bit of moisture will gather off our coast attempting to bring a few clouds and bring the temperatures down a few degrees. Still, plenty of sunshine should be expected with highs near 80 degrees on Saturday, mid to upper 70s on Sunday. We have a slight chance of a shower in the forecast early next week.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 81.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 82.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 77.

