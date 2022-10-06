Group of men sued after flashing incident at Charleston restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A newly filed lawsuit is shedding new light into an alleged flashing incident at a barbecue restaurant in downtown Charleston, and court documents reveal images of the incident.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff says a man exposed himself at Home Team Barbecue as his friends egged him on.

“This has been happening to women for far too long and until someone stands up to put a stop to it, it’s going to continue,” the plaintiff’s attorney, David Savage, says.

Thirty-two-year-old Andrew Wray is currently facing an indecent exposure charge after the incident back in May. He was indicted on the charge on Sept. 21, and just days later, this lawsuit was filed, which shows pictures from surveillance footage at the restaurant that provide a nearly second-by-second replay of the alleged flashing.

The lawsuit alleges Wray and the other defendants went to the restaurant where surveillance video shows them drinking numerous alcoholic drinks. The suit alleges the men got visibly intoxicated and were acting in a “boisterous, disrespectful, and utterly inappropriate manner.”

The lawsuit states that’s when the plaintiff—a young woman from Charleston County who was there eating—walked by.

Court documents allege Wray pointed at her, snapped his fingers and yelled out to her, so she went over to the table.

A police incident report from the time of Wray’s arrest states he asked the plaintiff if he could buy her a shot of liquor and she responded she was leaving the restaurant.

The report states Wray then says, “Well, let me entertain you, anyways.” Wray then unzipped his pants and exposed his genitals to the victim, according to the report.

The lawsuit states the woman objected, was disgusted and left feeling shocked and humiliated. It alleges Wray taunted her, and the other defendants ridiculed her and laughed.

“[The] Plaintiff, intentionally deprived of being able to enjoy the right to socialize in a restaurant without fear of indecent assault and harassment, was relegated to having to leave Home Team BBQ to escape continued public humiliation,” the suit alleges.

The incident report states the victim told her friends what happened, which police say led to Wray getting assaulted. Neither the incident report nor the lawsuit give many details about that assault.

“During the follow-up investigation…detectives determined that [Wray] was assaulted in retaliation for exposing his genitals to a female approximately six minutes prior to the assault occurring,” the report states. “Detectives obtained security video of the sexual exposure from Home Team BBQ IT manager, which clearly captured the (identified as Andrew Wray and hereafter referred to as the offender) exposing himself to an unknown female.”

The lawsuit alleges the plaintiff suffered emotional distress, psychological trauma, anxiety and other damages. Court documents state she seeks compensation for her injuries and other appropriate relief.

Wray’s attorney has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.