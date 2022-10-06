High school in Beaufort County under lockdown because of report of weapon
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating a report of a high school student who potentially has a weapon on campus at a high school, prompting a lockdown.
Deputies received the report at Battery Creek High School at approximately 9 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown while deputies and administrators investigate.
As of 10:45 a.m., the school remained on lockdown.
The Beaufort County School District is notifying parents of students about the situation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.