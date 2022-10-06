SC Lottery
High school in Beaufort County under lockdown because of report of weapon

Beaufort County deputies are investigating a report of a student at Battery Creek High School...
Beaufort County deputies are investigating a report of a student at Battery Creek High School who may be armed.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating a report of a high school student who potentially has a weapon on campus at a high school, prompting a lockdown.

Deputies received the report at Battery Creek High School at approximately 9 a.m. The school was placed on lockdown while deputies and administrators investigate.

As of 10:45 a.m., the school remained on lockdown.

The Beaufort County School District is notifying parents of students about the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

