High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say

Police said 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills mall in Gwinnett County. (Source: WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips, Atlanta News First staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – A high school football player was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Georgia mall, officials said.

According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot in Gwinnett County, about 27 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Police said DeWitte, a student at Jefferson High School, had multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed that the shooting was not random and that all parties involved knew each other. Police said the shooting was the result of a dispute that escalated.

The Jefferson High School football team also confirmed DeWitte’s death on social media, writing, “The Jefferson High School Football program is heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our own, Elijah DeWitt. The DeWitt family is in our thoughts and prayers. We appreciate your understanding as we respect the family’s privacy during this time.”

Police did not clarify if the shooter was also a student. Further details have not been immediately released.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

