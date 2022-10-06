SC Lottery
‘I cry inside’: Georgetown synagogue reacts to antisemitic flyers

The president of a synagogue says the Jewish community is scared after authorities found antisemitic flyers throughout neighborhoods in Georgetown and Horry co.
By Emily Johnson and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The president of a synagogue says the Jewish community is scared after authorities found antisemitic flyers throughout neighborhoods in Georgetown and Horry counties.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the littering of the flyers which are contained in plastic zipper bags and are thrown from cars in the early hours of the morning.

Temple Beth Elohim was established in 1904 and President Richard Dimentstein says senior members of the synagogue who grew up in Georgetown have never experienced hate like this before.

“Well, it was twofold; at first anger, but then fear, you know especially with this happening in Georgetown,” Dimentstein says.

The information described on the flyers includes people in various positions of power who are Jewish and Stars of David pictured on top of the paper. A website link was also included on the flyer, which the sheriff’s office advised not to go on due to potential viruses.

Originally from New York City, Dimentstein says whoever created the flyers made a whole perversion out of it.

“I cry inside; I really do,” Dimentstein says. “I’m not going to say in my 58 years in New York City, that it was always peace and harmony, but it was never ever this. It was never based on religion or anything. There were racial things, but this I never experienced.”

The only crime that someone can be charged with in this case is littering because there are no hate crime laws in the state of South Carolina.

“My wish is that South Carolina will catch up to the 21st century to talk openly about this and come up with hate crime laws,” Dimentstein says. “Just to make it a little more difficult or a little more threatening to distribute this kind of thing. That is hateful.”

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that deputies have responded and tried to remove materials from yards when the problem is reported. Similar flyers have been thrown on hundreds of thousands of lawns in Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas, California, Maryland and Florida.

“On the other side of things, the people who are finding this stuff in their gardens are reporting it, angrily,” Dimentstein says. “They’re not Jewish, but they feel, they feel for the people.”

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the flyers or surveillance footage of distribution in their neighborhood is encouraged to call 843-546-5102.

Deputies also investigated similar reports of antisemitic flyers back in July.

