Live 5 News morning anchor raising money for Make-A-Wish Foundation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation has announced our very own Katie Kamin is being honored among a group of women for the impact they make in our community, and she’s hoping you will join her in raising money for the organization.

Kamin, who co-anchors “Live 5 News This Morning,” joins Carly Bielsky, Trudy Billings, English Black, Kelley Myrick, Carla Richey and Heloise Schieber as 2022 W.I.S.H. Society honorees. W.I.S.H. stands for Women Inspiring Strength and Hope.

As honorees, each of these women aims to raise at least $7,500 to help fund a life-changing wish for a child with a critical illness right here in South Carolina.

“Shortly after I moved to the Lowcountry, I covered the story of a ‘Wish Day’ in Summerville, where 18 different law enforcement agencies across the area showed up for a parade for a young boy, Tommy,” Kamin says. “Seeing the impact Make-A-Wish has on children like Tommy and their families absolutely warmed my heart and sparked my love of the organization. And perhaps it’s providential that Tommy’s mother, Heloise, is a W.I.S.H Society honoree this year as well!”

Click here to learn more or donate to the program.

Since its founding in 1920, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 350,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses in the U.S.

Make-A-Wish South Carolina granted its first wish in 1984 to Louis, a 5-year-old who was diagnosed with a brain tumor. His wish was to see “a big time football game” and got the chance to a home game at the Citadel in Charleston. He was given his own team uniform and got to run out onto the field with the other football players.

The chapter has granted more than 3,600 wishes since Louis’ wish.

