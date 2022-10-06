Lowcountry High School Football Schedule: Week 7

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 7 of the season kicks off on Thursday night with a majority of the games back to being played on Friday night after Hurricane Ian threw everything off last week. Check back all weekend for scores and highlights.

10/6

Hanahan (4-1) at North Charleston (3-4)

10/7

West Ashley (7-0) at Ashley Ridge (4-2) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Goose Creek (1-5) at Ft. Dorchester (4-3)

Summerville (5-1) at Stall (0-5)

Berkeley (1-5) at Wando (1-5)

Stratford (1-4) at Cane Bay (4-1)

Beckham (4-2) at Bluffton

Colleton County (1-5) at Hilton Head

May River at James Island (5-1)

Academic Magnet (5-0) at Timberland (1-6)

Bishop England (1-6) at Lake Marion

Woodland (6-0) at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Military Magnet (2-5) at Baptist Hill (3-1)

Burke (0-6) at St. John’s (0-6)

Laurence Manning at Porter-Gaud (3-3)

First Baptist (2-4) at Northwood Academy (0-6)

Pinewood Prep (2-4) at Florence Christian

Dorchester Academy (5-1) at Patrick Henry

Bethesda at Colleton Prep (5-0)

Thomas Sumter at Palmetto Christian (0-6)

Andrew Jackson at St. John’s Christian (3-3)

