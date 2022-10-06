SC Lottery
Lowcountry school district paying for new software to increase transparency

By Rey Llerena
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District 2 leaders say they are spending thousands of dollars to upgrade the district’s software to post public agendas and documents.

A signed contract between the district and Diligent, the company behind the BoardDocs brand, was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The contract shows the district will be paying $12,000 per year on the new software to post agendas and board-related documents and policies.

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said the goal of the new software is to increase transparency and accessibility.

“We’re able to make [board documents] a public view with just one click right after the meeting and after the board has had a chance to discuss it,” Robbins said. “Again, quicker access for the community to see the things and the work that’s going on with the board.”

Although the contract was signed in July, the district began using the new software ahead of its Sept. 12 board meeting.

The Berkeley County School District and Dorchester School District Four are the two other Tri-County school districts that use BoardDocs.

Robbins said compared to the previous software, BoardDocs gives the board easier access to historical documents, and allows board members to take private notes and upload documents from out of the office.

The superintendent said there’s a learning curve as the board adjusts to the new software and asks for patience while they work out the kinks, but it is well worth the investment.

