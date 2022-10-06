Paralyzed dog found in Dorchester County finds forever home in Pa.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A paralyzed dog found on the side of the road in Dorchester County is getting a new shot at life thanks to a Pennsylvania shelter and a life-changing flight.

Lenny arrived at Dorchester Paws as a stray on Aug. 29 after being found on the side of the road.

The shelter believes Lenny was hit by a car since his hind legs weren’t working and he had blood coming from his mouth.

For 35 days Lenny received care from the staff at Dorchester Paws, though they were stumped by his condition since he didn’t show signs of a fracture yet he was still paralyzed.

The staff at Dorchester Paws worked to find Lenny a forever home at a rescue that could provide him with the care he needed.

That’s when the Erie Humane Society stepped up and agreed to take Lenny.

Lenny left South Carolina on Tuesday on a plane bound for his new home in Erie, Pennsylvania. The pilot’s time was donated by Coastal City Aviation and the community raised the funds needed to cover the rest of the trip.

After a few setbacks from Hurricane Ian last week and a weather delay in Ohio Tuesday night, Lenny made it to Erie.

“We wanted to thank our community of donors who raised the money needed to give Lenny a real chance at being a happy dog,” Dorchester Paws Director of Marketing & Development Danielle Zuck said. “It’s because of our community and donors, that Dorchester Paws can uphold our mission on a daily basis and ensure that all lives are saved. Every animal matters to our staff and our mission, and today is just another example to prove that.”

Lenny arrived in Erie on Wednesday where Dorchester Paws says the Erie Humane Society was waiting to greet him with open arms, signs and lots of hugs.

Lenny, a paralyzed dog found on the side of the road in Dorchester County, made his was to his forever home in Erie, Pennsylvania where he was greeted with signs and lots of love. (Dorchester Paws)

