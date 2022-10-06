Spieth, Rahm and Homa commit to The CJ Cup at Congaree

RIDGELAND, South Carolina – With two weeks remaining until the first round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, tournament officials announced today that Sungjae Im, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, and Max Homa have committed to play THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, adding to what is expected to be a star-studded field. The 2022 event will be staged at the renowned Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, from October 19-23.

A two-time PGA TOUR winner, Im will compete in his fifth CJ CUP, with a T9 at The Summit Club in 2021 representing his best finish in the event. The 24-year-old Korean won the Shriners Children’s Open one week before THE CJ CUP in 2021 and will look to become the first Korean champion at THE CJ CUP when the event debuts at Congaree. At No. 19 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Im is currently the highest-ranked Korean in the world thanks to his most successful season on TOUR, which yielded one win and three runner-up finishes. At the season-ending TOUR Championship, Im nearly claimed the FedExCup after carding a final-round 66 at East Lake Golf Club to finish one stroke behind champion Rory McIlroy.

Spieth will make his 2022-23 PGA TOUR Season debut at Congaree after finishing 13th in the final FedExCup standings and earning his 13th PGA TOUR title at the 2022 RBC Heritage. The native Texan will also arrive in South Carolina in top form after becoming the sixth player to earn a perfect 5-0-0 record at the Presidents Cup. Set to make his fourth consecutive appearance at THE CJ CUP, Spieth’s best finish is a T8 in 2019 when the event was staged at NINE BRIDGES in South Korea.

Rahm will also begin his quest toward the FedExCup at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, with the former World No. 1 competing in THE CJ CUP for the second time after making his debut at Shadow Creek in 2020 (T17). A seven-time PGA TOUR winner, Rahm captured the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta and has won at least once on the PGA TOUR in six consecutive seasons.

Homa has already visited the winner’s circle in the 2022-23 season after successfully defending his title at the season-opening Fortinet Championship in his native California. Now a five-time TOUR winner, Homa has moved inside the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking (No. 17) and added a successful Presidents Cup debut with a 4-0-0 record for the U.S. Team at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. Homa will make his third CJ CUP appearance (T65/2019, T72/2021).

As part of the tournament’s available sponsor exemptions, officials have also announced Rickie Fowler and Jason Day have accepted exemptions into the field.

Fowler, a five-time PGA TOUR winner, entered the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT in 2021 with a two-stroke lead before finishing T3 for what stood as his best finish of the season. In search of his first TOUR title since 2019, Fowler will make his third career CJ CUP appearance.

Day has competed in every edition of THE CJ CUP dating back to 2017 and will look to improve upon his tournament best T5 finish in 2018 at NINE BRIDGES. The 12-time TOUR winner held the No. 1 rank in the world for a total of 51 weeks and has captured several of the game’s premier events including the 2015 PGA Championship and 2016 PLAYERS Championship.

THE CJ CUP was launched as Korea’s first official PGA TOUR tournament in 2017 and was played for three consecutive years at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island before being relocated to the U.S. due to the challenges of COVID-19. This will be the first time THE CJ CUP will be played in the Southeast region of the U.S. following the staging of the tournament in Las Vegas, first at Shadow Creek Golf Course in 2020 and The Summit Club last year.

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina will feature a 78-man field comprised of five players designated by the Korea Professional Golfer’s Association (KPGA), as well as the top-3 available players of Korean nationality from the Official World Golf Ranking as part of CJ Group’s vision to support the development of professional golf in Korea. The remainder of the field will be made up of the leading players from the 2021-22 FedExCup Points List and sponsor exemptions. There will be no 36-hole cut.

Daily Grounds tickets are now available for purchase at CJCUPSouthCarolina.com, with a maximum of two (2) children ages 15 and under admitted free per ticketed adult.

