SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet

Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she was traveling in her 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.(McHenry Fire Department)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi are investigating a deadly crash that took a woman’s life and sent her husband to the hospital.

WLOX reports the collision happened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 49 outside of Wiggins, Mississippi, when a Ford F-150 crossed travel lanes and collided with a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.

The Harrison County coroner said 67-year-old Sherry Arrington died in the crash. She was a passenger in the vehicle that her husband, who was not immediately identified, was driving. He was transported to the Forrest General Hospital in unknown condition.

The couple was reportedly on their way to Cruisin’ The Coast, a festival that celebrates antique, classic and hot rod vehicles.

Wiggins police have not released any further immediate details regarding the crash but said their investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston shooting
The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing...
Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and a dump truck in the Ravenel area.
Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel

Latest News

The symbol for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Judge delays Twitter trial, gives Musk time to seal buyout
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
While most students in South Carolina have returned to traditional face-to-face education, two...
Pandemic reveals viability of virtual school
In a newly filed lawsuit, a Charleston County woman is alleging that a man flashed her at a...
Group of men sued after flashing incident at Charleston restaurant
A signed contract between Dorchester School District Two and Diligent, the company behind the...
Lowcountry school district paying for new software to increase transparency