78-year-old killed in Summerville auto-pedestrian crash identified

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday.

William Jay Sarvis Sr., 78, from Summerville, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on Royle Road near West Side Street in Summerville.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says a person was crossing the street when they were struck by a 2006 Ford Escape traveling south on Royle Road.

The person crossing the street, Sarvis Sr, died.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

