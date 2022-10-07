SC Lottery
Beautiful Fall weather for the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gorgeous Fall weather continues today across the Lowcountry with tons of sunshine, cool mornings and warm afternoons! Highs this afternoon will reach the low to mid 80s. A cold front comes through tonight helping to bring in a fresh shot of slightly cooler, drier air for the weekend. We expect a partly cloudy sky with highs near 80 degrees on Saturday and the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. Morning lows will continue to fall into the upper 50s. A slight chance of rain is possible on Monday as the wind flow turns onshore. A better rain chance will likely arrive by Thursday of next week with the arrival of another cold front. Have a great weekend!

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 77.

