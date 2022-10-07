SC Lottery
Charleston to hold public hearing, first vote on new redistricting maps

Charleston City Council will consider two options for redistricting, both of which place Johns...
Charleston City Council will consider two options for redistricting, both of which place Johns Island as its own district.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston’s council will consider two redistricting options during next week’s city council meeting.

It will also hold a public hearing on the two maps that are set to be presented before council next Tuesday. Both maps contain Johns Island as its own city council district.

Under one of the maps, Charleston City Council District 3, currently held by Councilmember Jason Sakran, would switch with District 6, currently held by Councilmember William Dudley Gregorie. The odd-numbered districts in the city will be up for re-election next year.

Cities are constitutionally required to redistrict following a census to ensure all areas of a city are represented equally on their city councils.

Click here to see the updated interactive map of the proposed changes the city released.

