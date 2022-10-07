SC Lottery
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle while crossing street

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after being struck by a vehicle near Moncks Corner.

Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says Clayton Driggers, 48, of Moncks Corner, died.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night on Highway 17A near Clarks Branch Road about 3 miles south of Moncks Corner, according to Master Trooper James Miller.

A pedestrian was crossing Highway 17A when they were struck by a vehicle traveling north on the highway, Miller said.

Driggers was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

