Coroner IDs pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle while crossing street

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after being struck by a vehicle near Moncks Corner.

Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says Clayton Driggers, 48, of Moncks Corner, died.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night on Highway 17A near Clarks Branch Road about 3 miles south of Moncks Corner, according to Master Trooper James Miller.

A pedestrian was crossing Highway 17A when they were struck by a vehicle traveling north on the highway, Miller said.

Driggers was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.