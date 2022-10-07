SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dozens displaced by North Charleston apartment fire

The North Charleston Fire Department says dozens were displaced by a fire at an apartment complex Friday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says dozens were displaced by a fire at an apartment complex Friday morning.

Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said 39 adults, 25 children and seven pets were displaced by the fire at Cedar Grove Apartments. Those impacted by the fire were being assisted by the Red Cross, Rainey said.

Rainey said crews responded just after midnight Friday to the 8700 block of Evangeline Road and found a fire in a three-story building.

Firefighters say the fire was under control around 2 a.m.

Two firefighters were injured while battling the fire, Rainey said. There was no word on their condition.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston shooting
While investigating a report of a high school student with a weapon on campus, a student was...
14-year-old student detained after deputies investigated report of firearm at school
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car...
1 killed in Berkeley County auto-pedestrian crash
It happened on US 176 near Big Oaks Drive around 5:45 p.m.
Motorcyclist killed after being ejected, run over by another motorcyclist, troopers say
In a newly filed lawsuit, a Charleston County woman is alleging that a man flashed her at a...
Group of men sued after flashing incident at Charleston restaurant

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dozens displaced by North Charleston apartment fire
The Charleston County Council approves a $210,000 grant to go towards a liaison that will...
Charleston Co. approves grant aimed at giving convicted Veterans services instead of jail time
Nico Ortiz, 12, was last seen Thursday night walking toward the Azalea Square Target from the...
Summerville Police searching for missing 12-year-old
The Community Engagement Unit and Crime Prevention Unit have passed out “see something, say...
North Charleston Police receive more reports of break-ins in neighborhood