Early-morning North Charleston apartment fire displaces 64
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a North Charleston apartment complex Friday that affected 24 units.
Crews responded shortly after midnight to the Cedar Grove Apartments where a fire had been reported. The first firefighters on the scene arrived to see a three-story building on fire.
The American Red Cross was helping 12 people whose units sustained substantial damage.
North Charleston Assistant Fire Chief Christian Rainey said the fire displaced 64 people, including 39 adults and 25 children; and seven pets.
A person who lives in the complex captured video of the building on fire as crews worked to bring it under control.
They brought the fire under control just before 2 a.m.
Two firefighters suffered injuries while battling the fire, Rainey said. There was no update by Friday afternoon on their condition.
Workers placed fencing around the damaged building Friday morning to secure the scene so that the fire marshal can begin working to determine what sparked the massive fire.
