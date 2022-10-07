SC Lottery
Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death

Sheriff’s office says it doesn’t expect charges to be filed
A childcare operation in Ladson is now under investigation after an infant child stopped breathing and died last week.
By Nick Reagan
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded to Titi’s House of Care in Ladson on Sept. 28 to a report of a child who had stopped breathing.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the investigation indicates that the caregiver gave the six-month-old, whom she said typically fed himself, a bottle as he sat in a swing. The caregiver told detectives that when she returned to check on him, she found him to be sleeping, so she placed him in a crib.

“When she checked on him again, he was not breathing,” Knapp said. “She reported performing life-saving efforts until first responders arrived.”

Knapp said there is no evidence of foul play and no charges are expected.

“There were seven other children in the home at the time, and the caregiver stated that her daycare was not licensed,” Knapp said.

The owner of Titi’s House of Care was not available for comment.

“This incident was tragic, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the boy’s family,” Knapp said.

