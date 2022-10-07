McMaster asks SLED to analyze response to ‘hoax’ calls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is asking the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to analyze the response to a string of threatening “hoax” phone calls made to schools across the state.

Those calls sent thousands of students, teachers and staff into lockdown Wednesday as law enforcement responded to reports of school shootings in more than a dozen counties.

The governor said in a letter sent to SLED Friday that he wants them to work with public school districts and law enforcement agencies. He said the review will “further enhance law enforcement’s ability to combat such criminal attacks.”

“According to media coverage of the hoax calls, hundreds of law enforcement officers and first responders immediately rushed to the schools, some officers made it to campus and were inside the school buildings within two minutes,” McMaster wrote in the letter. “I believe this situation provides our state’s law enforcement agencies with a rare opportunity to learn from this unprecedented incident; to learn what worked best and what can be improved upon.”

There were no confirmed shots fired or injuries on Wednesday.

