Police looking for missing boy with special needs in Mt. Pleasant

Scott Colin Treadway was last seen leaving their home in the Brookgreen neighborhood.
Scott Colin Treadway was last seen leaving their home in the Brookgreen neighborhood.(Mount Pleasant Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing boy with special needs.

Scott Colin Treadway, 12, was last seen leaving their home in the Brookgreen neighborhood. That is off Coleman Boulevard.

Police describe Treadway as 4′11″, weighing 95 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and shorts with brown shoes.

If anyone sees the juvenile, the police ask that you call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

