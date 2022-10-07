SC Lottery
Police receive more reports of break-ins in N. Charleston neighborhood, encouraging neighbors to stay vigilant

The Community Engagement Unit and Crime Prevention Unit have passed out “see something, say something” flyers to neighbors.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As police continue to search for who broke into at least ten cars in a neighborhood over the weekend, they are getting more reports of break-ins.

Several people that live in the Indigo Palms say someone stole valuables, including a firearm, from their vehicles between Saturday and Sunday night. Security footage from some homes caught a person opening unlocked doors to additional cars as well. The footage also shows the person running around parts of the neighborhood located off Ashley Phosphate Road.

North Charleston Police say they have received nine more reports since Monday about these break-ins.

Officers are speaking with people who live in the Indigo Palms about starting a neighborhood crime watch. The department’s Community Engagement Unit and Crime Prevention Unit have also passed out “see something, say something” flyers to neighbors.

“If we do not get a report, whether it’s small or big, even if nothing is stolen out of your car that is still vehicle tampering,” Corp. Paiam Etminan, North Charleston Police Crime Prevention Officer, said. “Somebody entered your vehicle, they touched your vehicle, they trespassed on your property, it is a crime. And we need to know about it that way we can allocate resources over there.”

Etminan says all they have is the video footage so far and no word on any suspects.

Listed below are ways to contact the department:

