Summerville Police searching for missing 12-year-old

Nico Ortiz, 12, was last seen Thursday night walking toward the Azalea Square Target from the Weatherstone neighborhood.(Summerville Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing boy.

Nico Ortiz, 12, was last seen Thursday night walking toward the Azalea Square Target from the Weatherstone neighborhood.

Police describe him as 5′1,” weighing 76 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ortiz was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a black and gray sweatshirt.

If you see him, call 911 or 843-875-1650.

