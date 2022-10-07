Summerville Police searching for missing 12-year-old

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing boy.

Nico Ortiz, 12, was last seen Thursday night walking toward the Azalea Square Target from the Weatherstone neighborhood.

Police describe him as 5′1,” weighing 76 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ortiz was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a black and gray sweatshirt.

If you see him, call 911 or 843-875-1650.

MISSING - Nico Ortiz age 12 Hispanic male, 5’01”, 76 pounds. Gray sweats w: a black and gray sweat shirt. Brown hair with hazel eyes. Last seen this evening walking towards Target from Weatherstone. If seen contact SPD IMMEDIATELY by dialing 911 or (843)875-1650. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/MX5lfJMkcP — Summerville Police (@SPDSC) October 7, 2022

