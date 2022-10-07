Tri-County police help support Special Olympic athletes

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Chick-fil-A locations in the Tri-County are participating in their annual Cops on the Coop event to raise money for Special Olympics South Carolina.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday people can donate at the restaurant. Those who donate $20 or more will receive a free t-shirt and a coupon for a free chicken sandwich.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say Cops on the Coop is a South Carolina law enforcement torch-run event that started in 2017.

The torch run is part of the Special Olympics and is a way for law enforcement to give back and raise awareness and funds for athletic programs.

Harold Phillips is a retired Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant and father to an athlete with special needs. Phillips coaches his son Jason’s bowling team called “The Incredibles.”

Programs like these are vital for both children and adults with special needs to help them live a full life.

“They truly need this in their lives, it’s not just for socialization, it’s to keep themselves fit and active. They love being with their peers and they love interacting with their normal peers,” Phillips says.

Special Olympics SC has over 30,000 athletes enrolled year-round, and the money raised will go toward things like gear, renting facilities, and travel.

Last year Cops on the Coop event raised $96,000 and Phillips says they are looking to match or top that number.

“Giving towards the Special Olympics goes beyond the fun that these athletes have at their games, it truly does,” Phillips says.

Those who stop by a Tri-County Chick-fil-A today will be able to meet some special athletes and officers.

If you’re interested in donating and can’t make it to a restaurant click here.

