Troopers: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed while crossing street in Berkeley County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Moncks Corner.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Moncks Corner.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night on Highway 17A near Clarks Branch Road about 3 miles south of Moncks Corner, according to Master Trooper James Miller.

A pedestrian was crossing Highway 17A when they were struck by a vehicle traveling north on the highway, Miller said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

