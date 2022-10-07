Voter registration for upcoming election ends Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In-person voter registration ended Friday afternoon for the 2022 South Carolina General Election, but voters can still register this weekend.

Those registering online and by fax or email must do so before Sunday. If you are sending the application in mail, the envelope must be postmarked by Tuesday.

The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office staff said many people were rushing in all week long to register before the deadline.

Charleston County Election Operations Deputy Director Joshua Dickard said to remember to update addresses if voters have moved else the error may cause issues on election day.

“In order to be able to express your right to vote, in Charleston County, in particular, you have to be registered,” Dickard said. “We will always have people show up on election day that aren’t in the system that hadn’t registered.

Also, if voters have changed their names, it is important to update that information prior to election day as well.

“We want to make sure everybody who lives in Charleston County, who is a resident and is registered, can show up and turn out on election day,” Dickardsaid.

Election day is on Nov. 8 and this year is a state election.

