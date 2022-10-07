Yacht builder announces $12M investment, more jobs for Dorchester County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A boat manufacturing company plans to establish operations in the Summerville area, the governor’s office said on Friday.

Phenom Yachts LLC, a subsidiary of family-owned and South Carolina-based Sportsman Boats Manufacturing, plans to invest $12 million to manufacture the company’s premium sport yachts.

“Now more than ever, families are looking for a boat that combines both luxury and performance with what they love to do on the water. This need in the boating industry turned into a vision, which became the Phenom Yachts brand,” Chief Executive Officer and President Tommy Hancock said.

The expansion project is expected to create 149 new jobs in the county. Those interested in joining the Phenom Yachts team should email resumes to the company.

“We set out to design a center console like nothing else that has ever been created matched to an elevated customer journey experience,” Hancock said. “The support from South Carolina and Dorchester County is what has allowed us to bring our vision to life.”

Phenom Yachts designs and manufactures family-friendly, high-performing, premium center console yachts with the ultimate goal of designing products that change lives and spark lifelong memories.

“We are proud of Sportsman Boats Manufacturing Inc.’s continued success in South Carolina and congratulate them on their newest endeavor with Phenom Yachts, LLC,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “Their growth is further testament that South Carolina has the business-friendly environment and talented workforce necessary for companies to develop, grow and thrive.”

Operations are expected to begin at the company’s site, located at 113 Sportsman Way in Summerville, by Jan. 1.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

