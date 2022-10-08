SC Lottery
Anheuser-Busch announces the arrival of 2 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals

Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of two new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at its...
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of two new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at its ranch.(Warm Spring Ranch)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Mo. (Gray News) - The Budweiser Clydesdales family is getting a little bigger.

Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales in Missouri, has two new members of the herd.

Representatives with the ranch said a colt and a filly were recently born on the property. The pair are enjoying the cool autumn weather and exploring the grounds of their mid-Missouri home.

“This is just the beginning of an incredible journey for these two Clydesdales,” said Amy Trout, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch.

According to the ranch, Clydesdale foals stand about 3 feet tall, weigh about 150 pounds and can walk within hours of being born.

Adult Clydesdales are usually about 6 feet tall and weigh around 2,000 pounds. They will eat up to 20 quarts of grain and 50 pounds of hay and drink up to 35 gallons of water daily.

The ranch said Clydesdales must undergo years of training before becoming eligible to join one of the three traveling teams or hitches.

Ranch representatives said they look forward to welcoming visitors to meet their new foals.

“We are open to the public, and we’d love for guests to stop by for a visit to see these two up close,” Trout said.

The Warm Springs Ranch was established in 2008. The facility is home to more than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions.

Visitors can tour the ranch with options available on the Warm Springs Ranch’s website.

